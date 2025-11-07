OpenDrives Event Marks Transition Into Data Services Company

LOS ANGELES—OpenDrives recently hosted an event at its headquarters here marking the soft launch of Astraeus, its new data services platform.

The Nov. 7 gathering brought together industry stakeholders, customers, partners and media to explore how OpenDrives is advancing its long-term vision for the future of hybrid infrastructure and fully orchestrated data services.

The event marked the company’s evolution from a data storage company rooted in the media and entertainment industry into a data services company serving all enterprises. Through presentations, panels and a live demonstration, the event illustrated how Astraeus solves industry-agnostic data challenges like breaking down data silos and sprawl, controlling unpredictable costs, addressing AI and other emerging workflows and implementing modern IT and data governance initiatives.

Officially released in early September, Astraeus is OpenDrives’ cloud-native data services platform designed to unify, orchestrate and manage data and applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Built on a Kubernetes-based, cluster-first architecture, Astraeus delivers cloud agility and flexibility with on-premises performance and control. It gives organizations a unified view of all data regardless of location, reduces data sprawl, and enhances security and governance, while improving team productivity.

“Astraeus is a platform built to evolve alongside our customers. It reflects our shared vision: simplify complex data workflows, free data from silos and manage costs more reliably,” said Trevor Morgan, chief operating officer at OpenDrives. “Astraeus is our answer for helping organizations turn control of their data into a competitive advantage.”

OpenDrives CEO Sean Lee discussed the evolution of the company from its origins as a high-performance storage provider to a full data service provider “This isn’t just another product launch,“ Lee said. “Astraeus represents a fundamental redefinition of who we are as a company and what’s possible for our customers when they take control of their data,” he said.

Chief Technology Officer Alex Dunfey offered an in-depth look at the technical differentiators that set Astraeus apart, highlighting its cloud-native foundation, containerized composition and data services that enable users to deploy and optimize their workflows across dynamic environments. Dunfey emphasized that hardware and storage alone can’t manage or make sense of data. That’s a job for data services, he said.

As part of this rollout, OpenDrives said it is inviting organizations to join its Early Adopter Program, which runs through Dec. 15. The company is looking for what it calls “lighthouse customers” to experience the platform first hand and help shape its continued development.

More information is available on the company’s website.