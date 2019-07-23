Future Announces U.S. Launch of The Video Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—International media group and leading digital publisher Future PLC has announced the U.S. launch of The Video Show, to be held Dec. 4-5, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Future PLC is the parent company of TV Technology, Creative Planet Network, B&C, Multichannel News and other major media technology B2B brands.

As the Mid-Atlantic region’s biggest event for video professionals and enthusiasts, The Video Show encompasses every aspect of video and content creation, showcasing a multitude of brands alongside a dedicated program of seminars, live demos and masterclasses throughout eight premium Studios. The inaugural U.S. event follows the successful U.K. launch of The Video Show, which debuted earlier this year in March in conjunction with The Photography Show at The NEC in Birmingham. The U.K. event drew 32,000 visitors and 300+ brands, including top industry names like Blackmagic Design, Canon, Nikon, Sennheiser and more.

Aimed at attracting attendees from a broad range of industries including production, broadcast, streaming, online/mobile media, events, newsgathering, government, education, AV, and more, The Video Show will allow enthusiasts and professionals alike to get their hands on the latest gear, try out new techniques, and learn about different aspects of videography from some of the best names in the industry.

Read more: Call for Video Show Speakers and Sessions

Participants can expect to see hundreds of sessions across multiple tracks in The Video Show’s eight premium Studios, each delivering its own unique content including panel discussions, tutorials, keynote addresses and presentations delivered by experts in their fields, including:

· Independent Filmmaking

· Live Streaming

· Sports Production

· Nature & Wildlife Documentary Production

· Mobile Newsgathering

· Corporate Communications & Internal Video

· Weddings and Live Events

· The Editing Suite

· Military, Government & Publicly Funded Video

· Podcasting

· Audio Visual

· 360 Video and Virtual Reality

· Social Video

· The Future of Video

· News and Production in Washington, D.C.

· The Business of Video

· Video Production Essentials

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Video Show to the United States,” said Jonny Sullens, Head of Events, Future. “Following on the success of the U.K. event earlier this year, we’re confident that The Video Show will become a must-attend video expo and conference for Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic region video professionals and enthusiasts, as well many other visual storytellers, so they can remain at the top of their game.”

“In today’s rapidly evolving video production landscape, we’re excited to offer professional videographers a chance to get up close and personal with the best in the business,” said The Video Show conference director Cristina Clapp. “With eight specialized Studios of premium content focused on independent filmmaking, streaming, live events, sports production, web and mobile video, and the future of video and beyond, The Video Show has something for everyone.”

Register now at https://www.thevideoshow.com/begin to save $25 and secure Early Bird rates for The Video Show’s eight premium Studios! Registration for The Video Show is free through December 3, allowing access to the 80+ exhibitors on the show floor. Early Bird rates for premium Studio content are half-price: $24.50 for a one-day Studio Access Pass and $37.50 for a two-day Studio Access Pass. At the door December 4-5, registration for The Video Show goes up to $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $45 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75.