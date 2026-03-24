NEP Group Launches NEP Platform for Software-Based Live Media Production

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has announced NEP Platform, a new software orchestration system designed to help its customers improve their management of media infrastructure and hybrid workflows.

NEP Platform unifies the deployment of critical production applications from multiple vendors within a single, secure interface. Currently deployed in many of NEP’s own facilities worldwide, including new “software first” mobile units recently launched in Australia and Norway, NEP Platform is commercially available for customers who wish to integrate it into their own facilities, backed by the ongoing support of NEP’s engineers.

NEP Platform offers today’s largest collection of trusted software applications for media production, so that NEP customers have more choice and control over their workflow design. Essential production functions like vision mixing, audio mixing, replay, infrastructure, multiview, and measurement are available from Bridge Technologies, Calrec, Grass Valley, Lawo, Manifold, Panasonic, Sony and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations, with plans to add more. At a click of a button, operators can configure the right setup for each event and adjust resources on demand, creating a truly dynamic, adaptable and scalable environment, the company said.

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“The NEP Platform launch marks an important step in NEP’s innovation journey as well as how the industry uses software,” said Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP Group. “Companies are delivering more content, across more markets, to more audiences than ever before, and that requires great agility. Our goal has always been to simplify content production so our customers can easily and securely deliver their content at scale. I’m delighted that NEP Platform offers that long-term solution with the ability to change as our customers do.”

With NEP Platform, capabilities can be added through new applications and software updates instead of major rebuilds. It takes the efficiency of software a step further by automatically allocating resources as production demands change, ensuring teams only use the computing power they need. This provides clear insight into how infrastructure, licenses, and resources will be used, so costs can be forecast accurately.

In addition, NEP’s team of experts ensure that NEP Platform deployments are secure and that the system is resilient. NEP Platform provides continuous vulnerability scanning, strong identity and access controls, encryption, and ongoing monitoring to protect customer environments and keep productions on air. It also validates application versions and configurations at each deployment, avoiding many of the common pitfalls of software.

Dan Murphy (Image credit: NEP Group)

By scaling intelligently, NEP Platform supports more sustainable practices by helping productions reduce power consumption and the need to ship hardware, the company said.

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“NEP Platform gives customers real choice without added complexity,” said Dan Murphy, vice president of NEP Platform. “From a single interface, teams can launch the applications they prefer, deploy workflows in minutes and scale as production needs change.

“With this new way of managing infrastructure, customers can transition to software-based solutions that seamlessly operate with existing hardware. This not only protects our customers’ investments; it positions them to take advantage of future technology.”