Autocue to Mark 2026 NAB Show Debut of its New PTZ Prompter

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.—At the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, Autocue will highlight its latest prompting solutions, including its new PTZ prompter

Launched at the 2026 IBC Show and making its NAB Show debut, Autocue’s new PTZ prompter will be demonstrated with a Sony FR7, showing how the camera can calibrate seamlessly within the hood. This enables fast setup and startup, helping operators maintain efficient workflows in remote and automated productions.

Autocue will also demonstrate its Pioneer Studio Teleprompter, a high-performance, high brightness prompter designed to meet the demands of modern studio production. Shown with a clock and tally light, the complete Pioneer Studio package delivers a reliable, broadcast-standard prompting solution while remaining a cost-effective option for a wide-range of production studios.

“NAB is an important opportunity for us to demonstrate how our solutions are evolving alongside the industry,” said Aaron Brady, Technical Specialist. “From our award-winning PTZ prompter to accessible, high-performance studio systems like Pioneer, we’re focused on making professional prompting more flexible and efficient than ever.”

Autocue will be in booth C5816 in the Central Hall of the LVCC.