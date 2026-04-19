Amagi to Integrate Matrox Origin into Its Cloud-Based Broadcast Workflows

MONTREAL & NEW YORK—Matrox Video and Amagi have announced that they are integrating the Matrox ORIGIN software-defined framework into Amagi’s next-generation cloud production architecture.

This partnership aims to enable highly scalable, flexible, and efficient content production workflows for broadcasters and media companies.

One major benefit of the integration is that it will provide broadcasters with the underlying flexibility needed to transition toward software-defined, dynamically orchestrated environments, the two companies said. This will naturally accommodate emerging industry models such as the Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) initiative.

Matrox ORIGIN is a robust framework that provides a highly flexible core video pipeline fabric. The framework empowers broadcasters to transition from traditional hardware-based infrastructures to agile, cloud-native environments, allowing them to seamlessly scale resources and adapt infrastructure in real time, Matrox Video explained.

This collaboration establishes a strong technology synergy between the two companies, merging Matrox Video’s expertise in software-defined broadcast technology with Amagi’s industry-leading cloud platform.

“This collaboration with Amagi represents a significant step forward for cloud-based broadcast workflows,” said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development at Matrox Video. “Together, we are enabling broadcasters to move beyond legacy constraints and toward more flexible, software-defined operations that can adapt in real time.”

“At Amagi, we are committed to driving innovation in broadcast through cloud transformation,” said Srividhya Srinivasan, co-founder and CTO at Amagi. “Working with Matrox Video and leveraging the advanced video pipeline capabilities of Matrox ORIGIN allows us to expand our core technological framework and support highly flexible, scalable broadcast operations.”