NAB Show: Bridge Technologies To Highlight VB440 Probe Integration with NEP

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies will highlight the integration of its VB440 production probe into NEP Platform, the new software orchestration system launched by NEP Group, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The full functionality of the VB440 will be deployable on a software basis through the platform, enabling NEP customers to instantiate Bridge's monitoring and visualization tools alongside other production tools from broadcast manufacturers from a single, virtualized location.

The VB440 is a comprehensive suite of production tools contained within a single appliance. It provides full video scopes, including waveform, vectorscope and histograms, while for audio supporting Dolby Atmos with 64-channel monitoring across unlimited flows as well as LUFS and Gonio meters, along with stereo downmixes and single channel isolation.

For network engineers, the VB440 probe supports packet capture, PTP timing analysis, ST 2022-7 redundancy monitoring and event logging.

These elements are all managed within the Canvas workspace where users can place any number of components on a single screen and arrange them to suit their personal workflow.

At the 2026 NAB Show, Bridge will feature the addition of multi-service AV sync capability, a feature that allows production teams to ensure perfect alignment between different sources of the same service for use when they have been transported via different paths for redundancy purposes. Within NEP Platform, every one of these capabilities will be available as a deployable software application, running on shared commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) compute.

NEP Platform is a fundamental shift in how live production infrastructure is deployed and managed. Rather than building fixed, dedicated systems per function, the platform provides an orchestration layer that deploys and runs trusted third-party broadcast software on shared COTS compute in modern IP environments.

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Application versions and configurations are validated before deployment. Lifecycle management, including spinning up, scaling and shutting down, is fully automated, and telemetry delivers real-time visibility into health, performance and resource usage.

For Bridge, this integration provides another way in which production teams can instantiate VB440 monitoring wherever needed for as long as needed, scaling to meet the specific context of the broadcast or event in question. The same deep analysis and best-in-class production tools that broadcasters have relied upon through a dedicated VB440, which can be access in real time by up to eight users through any HTML5 browser, from anywhere in world, are now available on demand, scaling up or down with the production itself.

Visitors to the 2026 NAB Show will be able to see the NEP Platform interface in action, select Bridge from the application catalog and watch as the VB440 software deploys onto shared COTS compute. Once running, it appears as a virtual device within NEP's orchestration layer, where operators complete configuration and execute a live workflow.

See Bridge Technologies at 2026 NAB Show booth C3019.

See NEP at 2026 Show meeting room N253.