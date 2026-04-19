EVS Launches Choreon Robotic Control Solution

EVS has announced the launch of Choreon, a next-generation robotics controller for media production that is part of its T-Motion solution.

Making its debut at the 2026 NAB Show, Choreon introduces a unified orchestration layer that brings various robotic systems together under a single intelligent platform, supporting setups that range from compact, single-operator workflows to complex, large-scale environments with multiple robots and operators.

“Choreon represents a significant step forward in how robotic systems are deployed and managed in live production,” said Benoit Dentan, vice president of T-Motion Robotics Solution at EVS. “We are moving beyond controlling individual devices to truly choreographing motion across an entire production. This makes it easier for teams to expand their use of robotics while preserving the human creative control that remains essential in live storytelling.”

EVS said that Choreon represents a major shift in how indoor and outdoor multi-robot environments are managed.

Where operators previously relied on separate interfaces for each device, the platform enables simultaneous control of multiple robotic systems within a single workflow. This unlocks new creative possibilities, enabling smooth, complex camera movements that are difficult to achieve with traditional, isolated systems. At the same time, it reduces operational complexity, lowers the risk of human error, and improves both speed and overall production quality.

The platform supports T-Motion’s full robotics portfolio, including PTZ cameras, robotic heads, tracks, elevators, rovers, jibs, gyro systems, and the Cablecam for smooth on-air movements, as well as third-party devices for off-air positioning. These can be freely combined within a single environment, eliminating compatibility constraints and streamlining production workflows. Choreon also enables collaborative operation, allowing multiple users to work within the same setup to meet the scale and demands of any production.

Built on a human-led orchestration model, Choreon keeps operators fully in charge of the creative process. AI-assisted features, such as automated framing, path planning, and dynamic motion profiling, enhance precision and consistency while easing the operator’s workload in high-pressure live environments, all without compromising editorial intent.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key operational parameters, such as speed, acceleration, motion curves, and fine-tuning, are standardized across all connected devices. This allows operators to adjust sensitivity once and maintain the same control “feel” across every system, eliminating discrepancies when switching between devices.

Engineered specifically for live production, Choreon features a high-brightness touchscreen, tactile control surface, and enhanced haptic feedback for fast, intuitive operation. Safety is central to the design, with multi-sensor protection, configurable safe zones, and hardware- and software-based stop mechanisms, ensuring safe deployment in environments where robotic systems operate near crew, talent, and audiences.

"The launch of Choreon comes just months after our acquisitions of Telemetrics and XD Motion," said Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. “It highlights strong and rapid synergies between our teams, combining decades of media robotics expertise with deep live production knowledge. With T-Motion and Choreon, we are proud to realize our vision of a fully integrated robotics solution within EVS, one that connects seamlessly with our broader live production ecosystem.”

See EVS at booth N1841 during the 2026 NAB Show April 18 to 22.