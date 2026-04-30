CPI Media Deploys QuickLink StudioCall

STA VENERA, MALTA—CPI Media, a voluntary organization within the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) and a producer of religious programming, has integrated QuickLink StudioCall into its production workflow.

With StudioCall, CPI Media can invite clergy, guests and community members to participate in broadcasts from anywhere in the world. This simplicity ensures contributors with varying levels of technical ability can join without difficulty, while maintaining professional-grade audio and video quality.

The integration has already enhanced CPI Media’s coverage of live liturgical events, community updates and religious discussions, making it easier to involve voices from different parishes, missionary stations and international locations. Whether broadcasting the daily mass or producing in-depth faith programs, QuickLink enables CPI Media to create engaging, interactive content that resonates with viewers and strengthens community bonds, the companies said.

Facilitated and installed by DAB Electronica Malta, an official QuickLink reseller in the region, CPI Media is using the solution to transform the way it connects with audiences across television and online platforms. Known for broadcasting daily masses, CPI Media’s adoption of QuickLink enables the organization to deliver high-quality, real-time content to viewers regardless of location.

As remote production becomes more ubiquitous, CPI Media identified the need for a solution for seamlessly integrating remote contributions that was not only scalable and professional, but also user-friendly for guests with little to no technical experience.

The organization’s studios’ and production facilities, located in Sta Venera, Malta, are now equipped with QuickLink StudioCall, which enables them to receive high-quality, low-latency remote video and audio contributions flawlessly, directly through a web browser, with no app or software download required.

“In our mission to bring faith and uplifting stories into people’s homes, it’s vital that we remove barriers for participation,” says Paul Jones, systems engineer at CPI Media. “Our clients are increasingly expecting seamless, broadcast-ready results regardless of where participants are located. QuickLink’s technology allows us to connect with priests, parish representatives and guests globally, without sacrificing the quality or intimacy of our broadcasts.”

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QuickLink StudioCall allows CPI Media to send guests a simple URL to connect with studio-grade audio feeds, reducing the technical overhead and minimizing the need for extensive pre-production. This results in smoother workflows, faster turnaround and more engaging content for both live and pre-recorded productions.

“Faith is about connection,” adds Jones. “With QuickLink, we’re able to bring the Church and its message closer to the faithful—whether they’re across town or across the world.”

QuickLink’s StudioCall is also integrated natively into QuickLink StudioEdge, a versatile, multi-platform remote guest solution that effortlessly combines the integration of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall callers in a single, unified solution, streamlining communication and enhancing workflow efficiency for professional broadcasts and productions.

DAB Electronica provides design, assembly and complete technical solutions of professional AV and broadcast system integrations. The company is involved in all phases of a project, from design and planning to material procurement, installation and commissioning of the integrated systems. DAB Electronica serves a range of markets and product segments including AV, LED screens, supply and installation, broadcasting equipment, system integration, streaming, radio and TV installs and outside broadcasting.