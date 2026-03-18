Pebble To Feature Continuing Software Platform Development At 2026 NAB Show

EPSOM, U.K.—Pebble will showcase its automation, content management and integrated channel solutions and highlight continuing development of its software platforms during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Pebble now delivers highly tailored solutions at any scale, ranging from a single channel to the largest multi-tenanted facility. Its solutions are built upon three foundational elements: Pebble Automation, Pebble Integrated Channel and Pebble Remote.

Pebble Automation is the control and intelligence layer used equally well in rich best-of-breed architectures or those using Pebble Integrated Channel. Its Integrated Channel platform is the second part of the trilogy. Pebble Remote reflects the growing demand for multi-site workflows and remote access for monitoring and management. Authorized users anywhere in the world can use Pebble Remote to access systems securely via a web browser.

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Using flexible implementations of these core elements, Pebble builds architectures to match user requirements. Its solutions are equally at home in SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, NDI and hybrid environments, in a single control center or with multiple access points and cloud connectivity.

A key factor in Pebble’s continuing development lies in its involvement in cross-industry initiatives like the JT-DMF: the EBU/AMWA Joint Taskforce on Dynamic Media Facilities. To continue achieving seamless interworking across complex and virtualized media infrastructures, it is vital for all the key players, including Pebble, to contribute knowledge and experience to reach the optimum standards and solutions.

“Our goals today are what they have always been. Partnerships first. We're in this for the long term, and so are our customers. Beyond that, we're very conscious that nobody yet knows exactly where this industry is heading in terms of architecture, virtualization, cloud or AI. Our job is to make sure that wherever it goes, our customers aren't left behind,” said Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead.

“Live broadcast is increasingly built around high-value content, and the expectations around reliability and monetization reflect that. Broadcasters can't afford failures, and they can't afford systems that can't respond when commercial strategies shift. Add to that the very real demands around cybersecurity, and you start to understand why our customers value a partner who has been working through these challenges for as long as we have.”

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See Pebble at 2026 NAB Show booth W2725.