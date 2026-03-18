NAB Show: Studio Technologies to Debut New StudioComm System

LAS VEGAS—Studio Technologies is expanding its StudioComm line of products with the addition of the StudioComm Model 794 Central Controller and Model 795 Control Console.

The new system is intended for general audio monitoring applications including use in post-production, ingest, and on-air facilities, and will be shown for the first time during the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth C6808.

“The StudioComm system, built around the Model 794 and companion control consoles, delivers a fully integrated 5.1 and stereo monitoring platform that unifies Dante, analog, and AES3 audio sources for professional broadcast, production, and post-production environments,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “We look forward to highlighting this expanded line of StudioComm product offerings at NAB 2026.”

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The Model 794 is available in four distinct versions (794-01, 794-02, 794-03 and 794-04) that differ only with their input resources.

The Model 794-01 features Dante audio-over-Ethernet as well as analog inputs and outputs. The Model 794-02 adds balanced AES3 digital audio inputs while the Model 794-03 adds unbalanced AES3 digital audio inputs. The Model 794-04 adds two additional analog inputs. All four 1U rack-mounted Model 794 units work with the Model 795 Control Console, a desktop user control surface that includes multiple pushbutton switches, a rotary encoder, LED indicators, and a digital display. An integral web-based menu system allows numerous system operating features to be configured. Audio performance is excellent, with all processing performed in the digital domain using 32-bit programmable logic.

All configurations also feature two 5.1 (6-channel) Dante digital audio inputs, two stereo (2-channel) Dante digital audio inputs, one 5.1 (6-channel) analog audio input, and two stereo (2-channel) analog line inputs. The Model 794-02 adds one 5.1 and one stereo balanced AES3 digital audio input. The Model 794-03 adds one 5.1 and one stereo unbalanced AES3 digital audio input. And finally, the Model 794-04 adds a second analog 5.1 input and a third stereo input.

Output resources for all systems include two 5.1 (6-channel) Dante digital audio outputs, two stereo (2-channel) Dante digital audio outputs, one 5.1 (6-channel) analog audio output, and one stereo (2-channel) analog audio output. Configurable features include bass management, downmix, and cue mix capability. Each Model 794 version includes three configurable Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces of which two can be used for transporting audio (Redundant Dante) and the third used for accessing the management menu system.

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Each system includes a shielded multi-conductor cable with a 9-pin male D-sub plug on each end for linking a Model 794 with a Model 795. The Model 791 Control Console can also be supported. The Model 791 provides a minimum amount of control capability, perfect for locations where control of the monitoring level is the primary focus. The StudioComm system is powered by 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz or an external source of 12 Vdc. Both can be connected for redundant powering.