Study: Local TV Political Ad Spent to Top $4 billion in 2026

New projections from S&P Global Market Research confirm that local political ad spending will be a windfall for broadcasters in 2026, with local political ad revenue reaching $4.02 billion this year.

That is up 15% from the last midterms in 2022.

The study also highlights the growing importance of political advertisers in a period when core advertising has been relatively sluggish. In a blog post, S&P Global Market Research’s Peter Leitzinger predicts that political ad revenue to be 16.3% of net total broadcast revenue in 2026, a record for a non-presidential election year.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

However, the study found that the largest growth segment within political advertising in 2026 is the growth of political advertising on connected TV (CTV).

That trend highlights the importance of ongoing efforts by broadcast TV groups to bulk up their digital operations. Even so linear TV still commands close to half of all political advertising dollars.

The study also ranked the TV station groups with the largest number of stations in states with highly contested Congressional races. Sinclair Broadcast Group ranks first with 26 stations. Nexstar Media Group and Gray Media followed with 23 stations.

As of the March 19 closing of Nexstar's purchase of TEGNA Inc., Nexstar will have the most full-power TV stations in competitive swing states.

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