Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Sets ‘30 Days of Giving’

IRVING, Texas—As part of the 30th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group’s 1996 founding, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation in June will launch “30 Days of Giving,” providing nonprofits and charities with a total of $150,000 in donations.

During the 30 days of June, the foundation will award a $5,000 grant every day to non-profit and charitable organizations located in 30 communities served by Nexstar’s television stations, networks and digital operations.

“A critical part of Nexstar’s legacy is giving back to the communities we serve, not just by delivering outstanding journalism and unbiased fact-based local news, but through volunteer work, community engagement, and financial support,” Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook said. “Nexstar launched ‘Founder’s Day’ in 2016 to commemorate our 20th anniversary, and every year we mark the occasion with paid time off for our employees to volunteer at local charities and nonprofit organizations. The launch of ‘30 Days of Giving’ will expand our impact as we mark our 30th anniversary, uniting the company around a meaningful initiative that deepens our support of the communities in which we are located.”

“30 Days of Giving” is an employee-driven initiative, with local Founder’s Day committees made up of employees deciding which community charitable or non-profit organization to nominate to receive a grant. The Foundation will choose worthy recipients from 30 different communities served by Nexstar, with a $5,000 grant being awarded every day during June.

Nexstar was founded with one television station on June 17, 1996, with a single broadcast television station, WYOU-TV, in Scranton, Pa., and has since become the largest U.S. broadcast station group, with more than 200 owned or operated local television stations, the NewsNation cable television news network, The CW broadcast network, and digital media outlets like The Hill.