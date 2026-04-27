Pinterest Makes a Major Push into CTV Advertising

Pinterest has launched a new push into CTV advertising with the launch of tvScientific by Pinterest, which allows, for the first time, advertisers to reach Pinterest’s exclusive audiences on the biggest screen in the house, the connected TV.

The launch is notable as it is the first major offering to come out of Pinterest’s acquisition of TVScientific, which closed in February, and represents a major expansion of Pinterest’s ambitions to capitalize on the rapid growth of CTV advertising.

tvScientific by Pinterest brings together Pinterest’s unique first-party audiences and tvScientific’s performance advertising platform. The integration allows advertisers and agencies to target Pinterest’s outside of Pinterest on CTV and in streaming TV environments.

“Pinterest brings a distinct opportunity, with more than 600 million monthly active users and growing,” explained Lee Brown, chief business officer of Pinterest. “Because of how users search and shop on the platform, we can give advertisers new ways to reach people at every stage of the shopping journey, from discovery to buying, both on and off Pinterest.”

The launch comes at a time when streaming platforms have become a primary way consumers watch TV, movies, and other content, which has driven rapid growth in CTV advertising. Last year, CTV ad spend reached $32.45 billion in the United States and is expected to surpass linear TV ad spending, to more than $45 billion by 2028, Pinterest said.

More specifically, Pinterest reported that tvScientific by Pinterest is the first ad platform to offer direct access to Pinterest’s high-intent audiences for CTV campaigns. Advertisers can use Pinterest’s commercial intent signals to reach audiences across premium inventory on the biggest screen in the house, while also leveraging tvScientific's AI-powered optimization technology.

As a result, brands can reach their target audience at scale and drive measurable performance. On average, when tvScientific AI is enriched with Pinterest’s high-intent signals, it leads to a 27% increase in outcomes driven per $100 in spend, with purchases up 65%, Pinterest reported.

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"The real opportunity for advertisers is turning consumer intent into action, and Pinterest's signals are unique because they reflect what people are planning, not just what they've already done," said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific by Pinterest. "Every month, there are more than 80 billion monthly searches on Pinterest and by bringing those signals into tvScientific, advertisers can run more precise CTV campaigns and optimize toward the business outcomes that matter most."

Early testing from advertisers demonstrates tvScientific by Pinterest’s scale and performance. For example, LG expanded its existing audience approach and delivered a 73% increase in unique households reached with access to Pinterest audiences. This additional reach drove a 24% lift in net new customers.

Pinterest said that this launch is﻿ the first step in a broader vision for a unified cross-screen advertising experience.

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