Sinclair’s Chief Compliance Officer Jeff Lewis to Retire

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has announced that Jeffrey Lewis, its chief compliance officer, will retire from the company effective May 4, 2026.

Since joining Sinclair in 2021, Lewis has overseen the Company's compliance programs and regulatory strategy, overseeing key regulatory areas including FCC, antitrust, privacy and corporate conduct.

David Gibber, executive vice president and chief legal officer of Sinclair, Inc., will assume the additional role of Chief Compliance Officer.

During his tenure, Lewis led comprehensive risk assessment efforts, using modern processes to identify and manage risk, and ensuring alignment between regulatory requirements and Sinclair's broader operational and growth objectives. He also took a leading role in helping Sinclair navigate its way through various consent decrees and regulatory investigations.

“Jeff has been an invaluable leader and trusted advisor, helping guide Sinclair through an evolving regulatory landscape with integrity, clarity and professionalism,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO. “He has brought a thoughtful, forward-looking approach to compliance, ensuring we stay ahead of an increasingly complex regulatory environment while enabling the business to operate and grow with confidence. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“It has been my honor to have served over the past several years as Sinclair’s first-ever officer dedicated exclusively to compliance,” Lewis said. “Every day, I have seen examples of our employees operating at the highest levels of ethics and integrity. Together, we have developed a compliance program that is second to none in our industry.”