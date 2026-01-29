CBS Atlanta Launches New Weekday Morning News Show with AR/VR Set

ATLANTA—CBS Atlanta has announced the launch of its new weekday morning newscast, CBS News Atlanta Mornings, a one-hour morning newscast will feature hyper-local reporting, immersive weather reporting and national headlines from a state-of-the-art AR/VR news studio.

“Our goal is to meet viewers where they are in their communities and deliver news that helps them start their day informed, prepared, and connected,” said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of CBS Atlanta. “This morning show reflects our commitment to meaningful local journalism, paired with the unmatched resources of CBS News.”

The show will also offer a 24/7 monitor look that offers live feeds from all CBS stations and bureaus around the country.

Using advanced mapping technology and on-the-ground reporting, the team will cover stories that matter most from neighborhood developments to public safety, transportation, education, politics, health and economic impact.

The debut of CBS News Atlanta Mornings is part of a significant investment by CBS Stations in the Atlanta market. Over the past year, the company has expanded its newsroom, launched a groundbreaking AR/VR studio, accelerated hiring across editorial, production, and digital teams, and rolled out new local news and weather operations.

Since launching its local news and weather operations in August, CBS Atlanta has quickly gained traction with viewers, surging with more than 150% in year-to-year growth.

CBS Atlanta’s AR/VR news studio is the first of its kind in the Southeast, the ninth in the CBS Station group. It is also the second fully immersive AR/VR-enabled studio in the station groups that delivers all the news in the AR/VR format. It's Bay-area stations in California were to first to go all AR/VR.