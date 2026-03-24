Samsung Launches `Performance TV’

NEW YORK—At IAB NewFronts 2026, Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, unveiled a full-funnel performance platform powered by AI and shoppable innovation that includes a new commerce integration with Amazon to accelerate impact.

The integration with Amazon marks a notable expansion in the ease and capability of shoppable TV, providing advertisers with a full-funnel ad platform from ads to actual purchases.

Additionally, Samsung TV Plus announced an expanded offering with live events, creator-led programming and interactive experiences.

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“This moment marks a new era of TV, and Samsung is leading what comes next,” said Sang Kim, executive vice president and head of North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics. “Consumers are choosing ad-supported streaming, creators they trust, and live moments they want to experience together, and brands need a platform built to turn that attention into action. By combining connection, intelligence, and outcomes, Samsung is moving TV beyond reach and into real, measurable performance that drives business growth.”

As part of the presentation, Samsung is announcing a partnership with Amazon Ads to bring Amazon’s remote-enabled Interactive Video Ad (IVA) technology directly to Samsung TV Plus. This makes Samsung TV Plus the first external CTV device partner to offer this capability through Samsung’s integration with Amazon DSP.

Launching in July, the integration enables viewers to take immediate action from their Samsung TV screen. For brands selling on Amazon, “Add to Cart” functionality allows shoppers to purchase directly within their Amazon storefront with a seamless click of the remote. For advertisers who do not sell on Amazon, outcome driven headlines like “Send to Phone” and “Sign Up Today” extend engagement beyond the TV screen.

In addition, advertisers will be able to access and activate Samsung TV Plus inventory through Samsung’s partnership with Amazon DSP, delivering the same seamless buying experience they are already familiar with. They can also tap into Amazon’s trillions of browsing, streaming, and shopping signals—brought together in Amazon Marketing Cloud—to unlock robust measurement and insights across the funnel.

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“Our shoppable ad formats are proven to drive measurable performance on and off Amazon through our differentiated combination of broad reach and authenticated signals,” said Kelly MacLean, vice president of engineering, science and product for Amazon DSP. “By bringing Amazon’s interactive ad technology to Samsung through Amazon DSP, together we’re providing an experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective – whether it’s awareness, consideration, or conversion.”

Samsung Ads is also expanding its capabilities with new formats via Creative Canvas, its turnkey solution for brands to update their ad creative for CTV. New capabilities including product galleries, vertical video, and click-to-email are evolving the TV screen where viewers can deeply engage, explore, and shop.

“Shoppable innovation is no longer a future concept, it’s the standard,” said Courtney Howell, head of Agency Development, Samsung Ads. “With our new Amazon integration and the expansion of Samsung Ads interactive ad capabilities, we’re transforming the biggest screen in the home into a fully shoppable, performance-driven platform where inspiration, engagement, and purchase happen in the same moment.”

Samsung also highlighted AI-powered improvements to its platform. These include:

AI-Powered Contextual Targeting: Continuous interpretation of action on-screen to influence timing, relevance, and the next best move, ensuring brands appear in the exact right place at exactly the right moment.

AI-Powered Audience Collectives: Leverage proprietary Samsung insights across devices to identify those most likely to engage, convert, or respond – keeping campaigns precise, relevant, and highly effective.

“If Samsung TV Plus is the foundation and AI is the engine, performance is the impact,” added Kim. “When TV becomes interactive, performance follows. Samsung is turning attention into action by bringing intelligence, interactivity, and measurement together on the biggest screen in the home.”

During the presentation, Samsung doubled down on interactive experiences that create more meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

In 2026, Samsung TV Plus plans to embed interactivity across the entire service with partners like A+E Global Media, AMC Networks, LiveNOW from Fox, MotoAmerica, Mark Rober TV, TelevisaUnivision, and Vevo.

Newfront announcements regarding live experiences and exclusives arriving on Samsung TV Plus in 2026 included: