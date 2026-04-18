2026 NAB Show Opens with 1,100+ Exhibitors, Attendees from 18,000+ Companies

LAS VEGAS—The 2026 NAB Show officially kicks off Saturday, April 18, with the show floor and exhibits opening on April 19. For this year's event, the organizers repoted that they are expecting 1,100 plus exhibitors and attendees from over 18,000 companies, a significant rise from 2025, when executives from 12,000 companies trekked to Las Vegas for the Show.

“NAB Show is where the global media ecosystem comes together not just to explore what’s next—but to build it,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, National Association of Broadcasters. “This year’s Show reflects the accelerating pace of innovation and the expanding universe of storytellers shaping the industry.”

Recently added to the lineup of speakers is Jonathan Liu, CEO of Zhong, a YouTuber with 95 million subscribers across all platforms who creates scripted, fast-paced entertainment for a young, global audience. His session, “Building Creator Empires,” will be a conversation about how creators scale, diversify and operate like modern media companies.

The organizers reported that it will provide unparalleled access to the technologies, insights and connections fueling content creation and distribution across every platform:

1,100+ exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations from industry leaders, including Sony, Canon, Ross Video, Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Google Cloud, AT&T and AWS.

About 550 sessions spanning creators, enterprise teams, broadcasters and film/TV professionals.

More 630 speakers across 11 stages, covering Sports, Streaming, AI, Creator Economy, Corporate Enterprise, Media and Entertainment, TV, Radio and Startups.

Expanded Creator Lab, offering hands-on learning, AI-focused programming and business strategy insights.

Attendees from 18,000+ companies, a significant increase from 12,000 in 2025, with 44% attending NAB Show for the first time.

23% international participation, underscoring the Show’s global reach.

New dedicated networking environments — including the NAB Member Lounge, Networking Lounge and Executive Lounge — designed to facilitate high-value meetings and deal-making.

New developments for the 2026 NAB Show include:

Four-day Sports Summit, open for an extra day for all attendees, bringing together leagues, teams, broadcasters, streamers and technology providers.

New enterprise-focused track at the all-new VideoNext Theater, for Fortune 1000 companies building in-house studios and leveraging video for communications and engagement.

Business of Media and Entertainment, produced with The Ankler, moves to the show floor for broader access to executive-level strategy discussions.

Significantly expanded Creator Lab programming — in Central Hall with larger theaters, classrooms, creator studios and a dedicated networking lounge — reflecting the rise of creators as full-scale media businesses.

Emphasis on AI, cloud workflows and media asset protection, with deeper integration across sessions and exhibits.

An Elevated Show Floor Experience with a reimagined TV & Radio HQ that provides enhanced visibility and integrated programming.

Two AI Pavilions and almost doubling the number of AI exhibitors across the show floor from 2025, while more than doubling the number of creator, influencer and podcast attendees.

New and enhanced networking environments, including curated meetups, happy hours and an invite-only Executive Lounge.

Completion of Las Vegas Convention Center renovations, delivering a more modern, connected and intuitive campus.

Additional highlights this year include CineCentral in Central Hall, offering hands-on workshops, and the AWS Cloud Court Challenge in the West Hall Lobby, where attendees can experience AI-powered coaching in real time.

The new NAB Show mobile app enhances the attendee experience with: personalized recommendations based on interests; simplified campus navigation; ability to favorite exhibitors and sessions; secure QR-based contact exchange; one-to-one attendee messaging for meaningful connections.

Over 630 industry leaders will speak across 11 stages, featuring trailblazers who are capitalizing on new ways audiences consume content, with notable speakers including:

Nate Bargatze — Television Host and Comedian, Nateland

Kevin Coggins — Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation — NASA

Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier — YouTuber and Filmmaker

Marcus Jones — All-Pro Cornerback — New England Patriots

Erin McFarlane — Head of Vertical Content — Dhar Mann Studios

Jon Miller — President, Acquisitions & Partnerships — NBC Sports

John Ourand — Sports Correspondent — Puck Media

Jeff Probst — Host and Executive Producer — SURVIVOR

Pojo Riegert — Creative Director — Mark Rober, CrunchLabs

Mo Rocca — Correspondent — CBS Sunday Morning

Oscar Sanchez — Head of Host Broadcast Production — FIFA

JB Smoove — Actor, Comedian

The 2026 NAB Show takes place April 18–22 in Las Vegas, with exhibits open April 19–22. Register at NABShow.com .

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Attendees using registration code EM153 can get a free Show Floor Pass and 10% off Premium Conference or All Access Passes.