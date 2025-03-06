Zixi to Showcase Live Video Workflow Innovations at NAB Show 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi will be at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, showcasing “innovations for live video delivery with unmatched quality, reliability, and security at a lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).”

“Our customers’ content is the highest value asset of their business, which needs to be delivered live with unmatched quality, reliability, and security at the lowest total cost,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi. “Zixi’s solutions empower our customers to meet these challenges and accelerate their business transformation with IP video technologies at unmatched scale.”

Demonstrations will cover customer use cases and outcomes across four live video solution areas:

Content Contribution: Increase revenue by enabling more events and deliver high-quality live content in 4K and HDR reliably at scale at a lower cost than satellite or fiber.

Satellite Replacement: Enable higher quality video over IP with increased flexibility and agility to hundreds of affiliates at a lower cost.

B2B Distribution: Monetize content while predictably supporting audience expectations through cloud based ingest, localization, and distribution for local and affiliate networks.

D2C Distribution Enablement: Normalize and distribute transport streams for OTT and FAST from varied sources consistently at scale.

Zixi will also host tech demos with partners in its booth, including Magnifi.ai, who will demonstrate automated highlight clipping for sports and news content, leveraging metadata analysis, AI-driven tagging, and real-time automation. This enables enhanced discoverability, localization, and socially optimized content, ensuring high-speed, cost-efficient, and scalable content delivery across platforms—driving engagement and audience reach like never before.

Showfer Media will debut with Zixi a sophisticated advertising platform crafted to simplify advertising across any ecosystem, seamlessly integrating with diverse content supporting use cases such as Localization, Station Distribution, and Satellite Augmentation.

Singular.live will demonstrate its integration with Zixi, showcasing how it delivers broadcast-quality graphic overlays with ultra-low latency to support use cases such as Live Event Contribution and Localization. Singular customers can replace expensive, legacy graphics systems with Singular's modern, HTML5-based approach.

Videon will showcase the native Zixi integration within the LiveEdge Platform, a robust video edge computing device optimized for REMI Production, Real Time Live Streaming, Graphics, and Advertising. Supporting use cases such as Live Event Contribution and Normalization, this integration combines low-latency and cost-efficiency with support for Zixi’s control plane, providing unified orchestration, management, and control capabilities.

At the NAB Show Streaming Summit on Monday, April 7 at 1:30pm, Sinclair’s CTO Mike Kralec will sit down with Zixi’s CEO Marc Aldrich to discuss Sinclar’s use of Zixi’s technology.

Mike Kralec, SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Sinclair, said: "Zixi has been a solid partner for us as we've transformed our broadcasting operations to the cloud. Their flexible and reliable solutions have given us the stability we need to manage our diverse nationwide network, while also opening up new opportunities to integrate with our distribution partners. The trust in Zixi's technology has been invaluable as we continue to modernize our workflows and infrastructure."

Zixi will be in Booth W1929 in the West Hall of the LVCC.