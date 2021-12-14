WLBT Significantly Upgrades News Operations

JACKSON, Miss.– WLBT has announced that it has made significant upgrades to its operations that include a state-of-the-art studio with new tools and technology that will allow the station to better serve Central and Southwest Mississippi when delivering news and weather coverage.

The Gray Television-owned NBC affiliate turned to FX Design Group to design the studio, which is equipped with three unique story-telling video walls to provide viewers with easy-to-read graphics which are made up of over 41 individual video monitors.

To help conserve energy, all of WLBT’s light fixtures have been replaced with LED lights. The entire project took nearly six months to design, build and install. Newscasts using the upgraded technologies and studio are set to began on December 14.

“This major investment in the WLBT operation is very, very exciting. With this upgrade our team will have the capabilities and the technology required in today’s high-tech world to best serve our viewers,” said vice president and general manager, Ted Fortenberry.

Senior vice president Sandy Breland of Gray Television added that “this investment reinforces WLBT’s commitment to serve the Jackson area with high quality journalism.”

“For more than 60 years, WLBT has prided itself on delivering the news to you quickly and accurately,” noted news director Mark Little. “Technology upgrades like this one are instrumental in meeting that commitment to our viewers.”