Vevo Launches Ten Channels On Local Now

NEW YORK—The music video network Vevo has announced that it will be launching 10 channels on Local Now as part of a partnership with the Allen Media Group-owned free-streaming service for local news and entertainment.

The partnership with Local Now is part of Vevo’s wider strategy to bring its exclusive, sought-after content to fans through connected TVs (CTV) in both on-demand and linear-programmed environments. The effort has already boosted Vevo’s CTV viewership, with 70 million Americans already watching Vevo through CTV each month, the company said.

“We are excited to expand our linear footprint nationally with a rapidly-rising FAST service like Local Now, utilized across more than 225 local U.S. markets by millions of consumers, who watch music videos and other premium content through connected devices,” said Rob Christensen, vice president, advanced TV, Vevo.

The new channels on Local Now will focus on a specific genre or decade and include: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, and Vevo 2K. Additionally, for a limited time through the end of the year, Local Now users will have access to Vevo Holiday, a channel specifically programmed for celebrating this upcoming holiday season.

“Local Now is experiencing exponential growth as a free-streaming service. Our audience is reaping the benefits of that growth as we continue to expand our content and channels,” says Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Allen Media Group. “This partnership with Vevo adds more depth to our fast-growing lineup, bringing the biggest music stars to our users’ living rooms or wherever they like to stream.”

Local Now has more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, and more than 10,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices.