TV Tech Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Sony Pictures Post Production Services completes a multi-year effort to expand and modernize its motion picture and television sound facilities

Missed any of our product coverage during your busy week? The TV Tech weekly product and services news wrap-up provides links to all of our coverage from May 13 to May 17, with the most recent news listed first, day by day from Friday back to Monday.

If Bundling Is Back, What’s the Ideal Bundle?

Bundling is back in a big way, with all the major streaming companies and many pay TV operators exploring ways to simplify the consumer experience by offering bundles of content and streaming services.

IAB Tech Labs, Google Partner on New First Party Data Solution

In a notable development in the industry-wide effort to address privacy concerns while improving efficacy of marketing efforts in a cookieless ad landscape, IAB Tech Lab has launched IAB Tech Lab PAIR.

Matthews Launches New Multipurpose Grip Rail Telescopic Grid Pipe Solution

Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced Grip Rail, which the company said offers a better way to mount equipment on location, in the studio, or on the fly.

Dish TV and Hughes Debut New Bundled Services

Echostar’s Dish Network and Hughes Network Systems have announced a new bundled service offering that is designed to improve the connectivity and entertainment options in rural America with programming from Dish combined with the Hughesnet satellite internet service.

Netflix Ad Tier Hits 40M Monthly Active Users

During Netflix's second Upfront presentation to advertisers, Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, walked advertisers through the continued growth of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which now has 40 million global monthly active users, up from 5 million a year ago.

ESPN, Fox, WBD Unveil Name for New Sports Streaming Service

More than three months after announcing plans to launch a major new sports streaming service, ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery, have finally given the service a name: “Venu Sports”.

Telestream Taps Power of AI to Manage, Define Media Workflows

TV Tech recently sat down with Telestream CEO Rhonda Bassett-Spiers and CTO Simon Clark to discuss how the M&E industry is adapting the cloud, IP and AI to enhance and simplify media workflows.

WBD Unveils Advanced Advertising Features for Max

During its upfronts presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a suite of new advanced ad products available on Max, that include shoppable ads, advanced contextual targeting and interactive video formats.

Disney+ Debuts First Concert Film to Stream with IMAX Enhanced Sound

Disney+, IMAX Corporation, and DTS have announced that “Queen Rock Montreal” is now streaming on Disney+, making it the first concert film to be streamed with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, the companies said.

Sony Pictures Post Production Services Completes Sound Facilities Expansion

Sony Pictures Post Production Services has announced that the final phase of a multi-year effort to expand and modernize its motion picture and television sound facilities has been completed.

ATEME Integrates Advanced HDR by Technicolor into TITAN Encoders

Encoder specialist ATEME has integrated Advanced HDR by Technicolor into its TITAN video compression solution, Technicolor said.

Comcast Plans Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle

Comcast is planning to begin offering a new streaming bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ sometime later this month at a “vastly reduced price,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said at the MoffettNathanson Media conference in NYC on May 14th.

OpenVault Harnesses Generative AI to Improve Broadband Networks

OpenVault has released new details about how it is leveraging the power of Generative AI to significantly and securely expand the capabilities of its Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM), Profile Management Application (PMA) and other troubleshooting solutions for broadband networks.

Chyron Releases Enhancements For LIVE Cloud Production Platform

Chyron has released a series of updates for its LIVE cloud-native production platform.

PBS Stations to Gain Access to Nielsen Local Dashboards

PBS has received a significant grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to provide PBS Member Stations with Nielsen Local Dashboards, providing in-depth audience data.