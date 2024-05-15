Disney+ Debuts First Concert Film to Stream with IMAX Enhanced Sound

BURBANK, Calif. and NEW YORK—Disney+, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi, have announced that “Queen Rock Montreal” is now streaming on Disney+.

The May 15 debut is notiable in that it is the first concert film to be streamed with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, the companies said.

The companies also reported that along with the “Queen Rock Montreal” film, Disney+ subscribers got access on May 15 to 18 Marvel films with IMAX Enhanced sound.

The streaming debut of “Queen Rock Montreal” means that subscribers using IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon in the original concerts.

The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

In addition to the concert film, select Marvel Studios films became available with IMAX Enhanced sound on Disney+ on May 15, including:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avengers: Infinity War

Eternals

Avengers: Endgame

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 2)

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Marvels

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Captain America: Civil War

Thor: Ragnarok

Captain Marvel

Thor: Love & Thunder

Disney+ is the first major streaming service to elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, IMAX reported.