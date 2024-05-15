WBD Unveils Advanced Advertising Features for Max

Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, on stage at the WBD upfronts.

Chief of U.S. advertising sales officer Jon Steinlauf reported that the new products include shoppable ads, advanced contextual targeting and interactive video formats, in addition to the premium video ad solutions that have been successfully running in the marketplace.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, we drive results for our brand partners to achieve measurable increases in consumer spending, brand awareness and positive brand perception, and today we’re introducing new ad products to further enhance that offering,” said Steinlauf. “Through these innovations, we can align brand messages with relevant on-screen moments and increase the connection between brand awareness and consumer action, as well as create an enjoyable ad experience for our viewers.”

WBD described the new ad formats coming to Max in Q4 2024 as follows:

Shoppable Content: WBD shoppable ads provide a seamless and integrated shopping experience on Max that enables viewers to explore featured products during the show and find more ways to purchase.

Advanced Contextual Targeting: WBD contextual ads tailor advertiser messages to match the emotional tone of specific content moments, all while ensuring brand suitability. The contextual ad format provides the ability to target at the ad break, identifying the ideal moment that will enhance the relevance of each brand within the episode.

Interactive Video: WBD’s interactive video formats allow for viewer control while injecting utility and engagement into commercial breaks.

Click-to-Contact: Viewers can actively engage with a brand and choose to receive more information about offers or sweepstakes, as well as facilitate direct conversations. Through a simple remote click, consumers can receive an email directly in their inbox, allowing for ultimate ease.

Trivia and Polls: Interactive brand-relevant trivia and poll ads engage viewers and enhance interaction. Future innovations will integrate show IP into these formats to deepen the connection with the content.

Viewer’s Choice: This format empowers viewers to select the ad that best matches their interests, boosting engagement and creating a tailored, more enjoyable

ad experience.

The shoppable and contextual solutions were built in partnership with Kerv.ai. Interactive ad formats were developed in partnership with Brightline.

This announcement builds off the innovation and success that Warner Bros. Discovery has already seen in the marketplace with its premium video ad solutions, which include InFront, Brand Block, Sequential and RE/FORM ads, the company said.