Netflix Ad Tier Hits 40M Monthly Active Users

During Netflix's second Upfront presentation to advertisers, Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, walked advertisers through the continued growth of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which now has 40 million global monthly active users, up from 5 million a year ago. Over 40% of all signups in the ads countries now come from the ads plan, the streamer reported.

During the presentation Netflix also featured new partners that advertisers can use to measure and verify the impact of their campaigns, including Affinity Solutions, DoubleVerify, EDO Inc, Integral Ad Science, iSpotTV, Kantar, Lucid, NCSolutions, Nielsen and TVision and announced the development of new ad tech that the streamer says will make it an even more attractive platform for advertisers.

Reinhard said Netflix will launch an in-house advertising technology platform, by the end of 2025. This will give advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact. “Bringing our ad tech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today,” she said.

Netflix had initially relied on Microsoft as its ad tech platform.

This summer, Netflix will also expand its buying capabilities to include The Trade Desk, Google's Display & Video 360, and Magnite who will join Microsoft as the main programmatic partners for advertisers.

"We’re being incredibly strategic about how we present ads because we want our members to have a phenomenal experience. We conduct deep consumer research to make sure we stay ahead of the competition, bringing opportunities that are better for members and better for brands,” said Reinhard.

The streamer also highlighted the high levels of engagement on its platform.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Nielsen, over the last three years, Netflix had more top 10 titles than every other streaming service combined and that Netflix accounts for 32.9 billion hours of viewing.

The streamer also reported that over 70% of Netflix’s ad-supported members watch for more than 10 hours a month — which is 15 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor, according to Nielsen.

During the presentation, Netflix executives also said that Netflix members pay even more attention three hours into watching than they do when they first start. And because they do, they’re around twice as likely to respond to an ad compared to other streaming services and linear TV, the company explained.

The streamer also touted a bevy of new programming, including its exclusive deal to air two NFL football games this year.