Dish TV and Hughes Debut New Bundled Services

ENGELWOOD, Colo.—Echostar’s Dish Network and Hughes Network Systems have announced a new bundled service offering that is designed to improve the connectivity and entertainment options in rural America with programming from Dish combined with the Hughesnet satellite internet service.

Given the limited connectivity and programming options available in many rural areas, the two Echostar companies said that the bundle will provide often overlooked rural consumers who have limited options for connectivity with access to high speed internet services and entertainment.

The bundle includes the Dish Hopper whole-home DVR entertainment system combined with Hughesnet internet connectivity. The combined technologies provide better coverage and performance throughout the entire home.

"Our mission at Dish has always been to serve rural America and change the way the world communicates, and now that focus is supercharged," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, Dish Video Services. We have more capabilities than ever before, more products, more services, and powerful brands that complement one another, providing our customers with more options no matter where they live."

The new Hughesnet service plans in the bundle are powered by JUPITER 3, the largest and most advanced commercial communications satellite with faster speeds of up to 100 Mbps, unlimited data and powerful Wi-Fi, allowing customers to now enjoy video streaming, music downloads, video conferencing, gaming, and more, the companies reported.

"With the combination of Hughes and Dish technologies, innovation, and leadership focused on rural American homes, we are more strategically aligned, and the customer remains at the center of what we do," said Paul Gaske, chief operating officer, Hughes. "Rural customers have traditionally had limited options for TV and internet in rural America. Dish and Hughes are solving those hurdles by further advancing connectivity in rural communities to provide the best value in TV and Internet."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New customers who take advantage of the bundle by adding and maintaining both Dish TV and Hughesnet internet services, will receive a $5 monthly savings off each service.