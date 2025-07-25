wTVision Inks Distribution Deal with Adistec for the Americas

LISBON—wTVision, a provider of real-time graphics and broadcast services, has established a strategic alliance with Adistec that will see Adistec will distribute wTVision’s solutions across the Americas.

“This partnership with Adistec marks a key milestone in our growth strategy for the Americas,” said Alex Roriz, vice president of global partnerships, strategy & growth, wTVision. By combining Adistec’s regional expertise with the technical excellence of local partners, our local teams in Miami and Rio, and our leading solutions, we are set to expand our presence, accelerate market penetration, and deliver greater value to customers across the continent. Together, we are building a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term success in the region.”

“The incorporation of wTVision into our ecosystem of manufacturers strengthens our value proposition in the Media and Entertainment sector,” added Jose Luis Sperman, CEO, Adistec. “We are committed to providing not only products but comprehensive solutions that transform the way content is produced in the Americas.”

This alliance is part of wTVision's broader strategy to forge strategic business alliances with both recognized and emerging manufacturers, and to build a global channel partner network, beginning with the Americas. wTVision already has an established presence Miami and Rio de Janeiro, the company reported.

wTVision’s cutting-edge solutions include real-time graphics, playout automation, augmented reality, and virtual production.

More information is available at www.wtvision.com.