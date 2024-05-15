ATEME Integrates Advanced HDR by Technicolor into TITAN Encoders

SILVER SPRINGS, Md.—Encoder specialist ATEME has integrated Advanced HDR by Technicolor into its TITAN video compression solution, Technicolor said today.

ATEME designed TITAN to meet the needs of broadcasters, content owners and service providers to enable delivery of high-quality content efficiently across platforms, it said.

The result of a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high dynamic range production, distribution and display solutions.

“Integrating Advanced HDR by Technicolor directly into TITAN streamlines the delivery of HDR live premium content in the Advanced HDR by Technicolor format, allowing for larger deployments and increased capabilities for broadcasters, including rights owners,” said Valerie Allie, senior director of the video solutions group at InterDigital.

“This simplifies workflows while opening up new options for broadcasters and streaming providers to maximize and scale their HDR distribution capabilities," she added.

Integrating Advanced HDR by Technicolor with ATEME’s TITAN enables implementations in production, playout and file-based conversions. It also increases scalability and deployment capabilities for broadcasters, the company said.

HDR content enabled by Advanced HDR by Technicolor can be delivered along with AVC, HEVC and VVC codecs and from any SDR or HDR source content, it said.

