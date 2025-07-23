Atomos Unveils All-New Ninja TX Monitor-Recorder

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos today introduced its all-new Ninja TX, a re-engineered, advanced addition to its Ninja monitor-recorder family.

“This is the most advanced and capable Ninja we’ve ever built,” Atomos CEO Peter Barber said. “While it may look similar at first glance, Ninja TX is a completely new product, re-engineered from the ground up. There’s nothing carried over from previous models. The mechanical design, electronics and thermal system have all been rebuilt to make this possible.”

Ninja TX features both 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs as well as integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu timecode technology. With a new industrial design, Ninja TX offers improved thermal efficiency, lower weight and enhanced portability in a 5-inch form factor, the company said.

The new monitor-recorder delivers features previously reserved for the larger Shogun Ultra. It also adds support for ultra-fast CFexpress Type B media and recording to USB-C external drives. The all-new AtomOS Linux-based operating system provides faster performance, over-the-air updates and a streamlined user experience, the company said.

The addition of high-performance CFexpress media enables fast RAW video capture, while high-speed USB-C adds the flexibility to record directly to external storage.

An external monitor offers greater control over a shot than a camera’s built-in screen. The new Ninja TX’s 5-inch, 1,500-nit screen is 50% brighter than other Ninjas and is packed with pro monitoring features, including EL ZONE false color, focus peaking, waveform, RGB parade and vectorscope. Having an external monitor also helps creators fine-tune framing, exposure, color and sharpness, the company said.

With integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu, Ninja TX ships ready for cloud workflows, including 20GB of free ATOMOSphere storage. Creators can upload footage directly to Frame.io, Dropbox or other camera-to-cloud services, or stream via NDI 6/HX3, enabling real-time collaboration and faster delivery from anywhere, it said.

Unlike other models, Ninja TX comes with all major codecs pre-activated, so shooting can start immediately with the codec best suited to the project. Out of the box, Ninja TX supports Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx and H.265/H.264. It can also handle a wide range of resolutions and frame rates, depending on the output of the camera—up to 120 frames per second at HD resolution, up to 60 fps at 4K UHD/DCI and up to 30 fps at 8K UHD/DCI resolution.

Atomos has developed a unique, rugged locking system to maintain a secure grip on connected HDMI and USB-C cables. Ninja TX is supplied with special brackets to facilitate use of the locking system. The company provides a USB-C locking cable with the unit. HDMI locking cables can be purchased separately.

The Ninja TX will ship at the end of August. It has an MSRP of $999.

More information is available on the company’s website.