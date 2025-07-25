Univision Pays $300,000 to Settle FCC Investigation into Kidvid Violations
As part of the Consent Decree, the regulator is renewing 41 TV stations licenses
Univision has entered into a Consent Decree with the Federal Communications Commission regarding the regulators investigation into violation of rules governing ad loads and URLs in children's programming.
The Decree will see the broadcaster make a “voluntary” payment of $300,000 and implement new procedures to avoid violating rules that govern children’s programming. As part of the settlement with FCC will renew licenses for 41 Univision stations.
In this case, FCC had been investigating violations of rules that limit the amount of commercial matter that full power and Class A television stations may air during children’s programming to no more than 10.5 minutes per hour on weekends and 12 minutes per hour on weekdays. It was also looking into violations of rules that place restrictions on the display of website addresses during children’s programming.
The FCC noted that “between May 29, 2020, and March 31, 2023, Univision filed the Renewal Applications and answered `no' in response to the certification concerning compliance with the Commercial Limits Rule. In attachments to the Renewal Applications, Univision disclosed that Stations had not complied with the Commercial Limits Rule and, in some cases, the URL Rule during the Stations’ prior license term. As a result, the Division commenced the Investigations and suspended processing the Renewal Applications.”
In the renewal applications, Univision reported that “a total of 41 stations aired the children’s program `Pokémon’ that contained commercial matter in excess of the amount permitted by the Commercial Limits.”
As part of the Consent Degree, the FCC said that “Univision agrees implement and maintain a Compliance Plan designed to ensure its future compliance with the Commercial Limits Rule and the URL Rule, and has agreed to pay a voluntary contribution in the amount of Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($300,000) to the United States Treasury.”
The full Order and Consent Decree is available here.
