OpenVault Harnesses Generative AI to Improve Broadband Networks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & COLOGNE, Germany—OpenVault has released new details about how it is leveraging the power of Generative AI to significantly and securely expand the capabilities of its Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM), Profile Management Application (PMA) and other troubleshooting solutions for broadband networks.

OpenVault, which bills itself as the only provider of solutions for both PNM and PMA, is integrating an array of AI functionality that will complement existing, trusted machine learning algorithms to optimize the convergence of wired and wireless networks. OpenVault AI applications are vendor agnostic and are being designed to simplify interactions with any operator’s customer service and field personnel and to expedite troubleshooting, the company reported.

To protect broadband provider and consumer data, OpenVault said it is building on Open Source AI – not OpenAI or Chat GPT – to host and train AI models that are specific to the needs of its broadband industry customers. These models will be trained on historical and current data and applications – most notably OpenVault’s unique trove of network health and subscriber behavior statistics – that are unique to DOCSIS, Wi-Fi, and 5G networks and other operator needs.

The initial use case, a multifaceted support tool for technicians, is anticipated for later in the current quarter, the company reported.

“AI will be a force multiplier for broadband technical teams, but the industry needs to take great care in choosing the right solutions,” said Brady Volpe, chief product officer for OpenVault. “Because the safety of data needs to be paramount, operators need to ensure that their AI implementations are decoupled from corporate tools such as OpenAI.”

“Training, understanding impairments and optimizing networks in real time are applications that are ripe for AI,” added Tony Costa, CTO for OpenVault. “By combining our expertise, our vast data insights into network performance and consumer behavior, and the power of Generative AI we can singularly focus on helping our customers make the most of technology convergence.”

Volpe will be discussing the impact of AI during the “Artificial Intelligence: Network Planning, Management and Preventive Maintenance” session in Room 2 from 3:45 PM until 4:45 PM CET tomorrow, May 14 at ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany. OpenVault will be at Stand 7.A29 throughout the May 14-16 ANGACOM event.