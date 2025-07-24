Appear to Feature Flexible Solutions for Hybrid, Software-Defined Live Production at IBC2025

OSLO, Norway—Appear will show how the combined power of its X Platform hardware and new VX software platform enables broadcasters to chart their own routes to the future of hybrid and software-defined live production during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Attendees visiting the Appear stand will see firsthand how the company is enabling a software-defined future in live production and how its future-proofed technologies have been engineered to handle the always-on world of services, content and data.

Appear will showcase the European debuts of its VX Media Gateway software solution and the X5, the latest addition to its hardware-based X Platform.

“Whether you’re backhauling UHD from a stadium or running a master control in the cloud, Appear’s new VX platform, its SRT solutions and ever-evolving X Platform features ensure that you can move pristine, low-latency, real-time media securely over any network and exchange it seamlessly between hardware and software services,” Appear Chief Technology Officer Andy Rayner said.

“These solutions demonstrate how Appear is enabling truly flexible live production so that operators can create high-quality programs entirely in software and do it wherever compute and storage are most cost-effective for their own individual business model.”

Appear’s new product launches and European debuts include:

The latest addition to the X Platform, the X5, a compact, cost-effective solution engineered for high-value, smaller-scale live productions, delivering ultra-low latency, high-quality compression and superior IP media transport.

The VX Media Gateway, a software solution for secure, scalable and future-proofed media processing on prem or in the cloud.

New capabilities for the X Platform, including the 100 Gigabits-per-second network card , a high-capacity module engineered for the next wave of bandwidth-hungry live production, seamlessly moving lightly compressed to fully uncompressed UHD or multi-HD feeds. It quadruples the X Platform’s network interface speed.

The Appear Estate Manager (AEM), a new advanced tooling solution that gives users greater visibility and control of their X Platform deployments.

In addition to unveiling new hardware and software capabilities, Appear will use IBC 2025 to underline its role in evolution of the Media eXchange Layer (MXL). The VX Media Gateway has been designed from the ground up to support real-world media interchange between containerized software functions, enabling operators to deploy hybrid and cloud-native workflows that are low latency, vendor-agnostic and easy to orchestrate.

“MXL is simply the next logical step for live production,” said Rayner. “Broadcasters want to mix best-of-breed tools, and a lightweight exchange layer lets them do that without sacrificing latency or quality. Our VX platform is built for this world from day one, and all our software solutions will be MXL-compliant.”

See Appear at IBC2025 Stand 1.C61.

More information is available on the company’s website.