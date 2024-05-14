Comcast Plans Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle

Comcast is planning to begin offering a new streaming bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ sometime later this month at a “vastly reduced price,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said at the MoffettNathanson Media conference in NYC on May 14th.

The launch is the latest example of how streamers and pay TV operators are creating streaming bundles in a relatively mature streaming market where consumers are looking to cut hefty steaming bills.

Most recently, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney announced that they would launch a new streaming bundle this summer that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Earlier this year, Fox, Disney and WBD set up a joint venture to launch a major sports streaming service.

No pricing has been announced for any of these bundles, but Roberts said that the Comcast bundle would be called StreamSaver and he promised it would be priced at a “vastly reduced price” to anything on the market right now.

Roberts said Comcast would be releasing more details about the StreamSaver package shortly.

The interest in creating bundles of streaming services has prompted some analysts to argue it represents a move back to the old pay TV model that simplified the consumer experience and made it easier to find content. Such bundles are particularly appealing to companies like Comcast, Disney and WBD who have struggled with the transition from pay TV bundles to the more costly and insecure economics of streaming services.