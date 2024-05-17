IAB Tech Labs, Google Partner on New First Party Data Solution

In a notable development in the industry-wide effort to address privacy concerns while improving efficacy of marketing efforts in a cookieless ad landscape, IAB Tech Lab has launched IAB Tech Lab PAIR.

The solution is based on Google's PAIR protocol and the IAB Tech Lab Privacy Enhancing Technology Working Group initiatives.

This protocol leverages first-party audience data, allowing advertisers and publishers to maintain full control of their data while achieving personalized and accurate targeting. By using data clean rooms and encryption, PAIR enables privacy-safe data matching, supporting secure programmatic transactions.

For the new solution Google contributed its PAIR protocol to IAB Tech Lab for further development as part of an effort to promote a unified standard for the industry and to enhance the confidence of advertisers and publishers in utilizing their first-party data.

The PAIR protocol will be overseen by the Privacy and Addressability working group, aligning with OPJA to create a standardized and scalable approach for the industry.

More information on the launch and IAB Tech Lab PAIR is available here .