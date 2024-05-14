Chyron Releases Enhancements For LIVE Cloud Production Platform

Among the new Chyron LIVE cloud-native production features is a new Multiviewer module that enables intuitive production monitoring or remote crews.

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released a series of updates for its LIVE cloud-native production platform.

The latest features, demonstrated in April at the 2024 NAB Show, elevate online production accessibility, remote production monitoring and smooth remote commentary as well as enable more intuitive illustrated replay and simpler graphics playout, the company said.

LIVE's latest features enhance the quality of live streaming sports and news content that broadcasters can deliver to online audiences, it said.

"Updates to Chyron LIVE focus on improving the way operators interact with the platform, not just to streamline production of fast-paced live events, but also to simplify tasks involved in enriching the streaming product," said Kristy Weir, product manager at Chyron.

"Our goal is to provide a user-centric platform that simplifies the live production process, allowing crews to focus on delivering high-quality content. We're confident that these updates will significantly benefit our customers in the sports, news, and OTT markets, and we've received excellent feedback from our customers and visitors at the 2024 NAB Show."

The new Chyron LIVE Multiviewer module provides four independently configurable multiviewers for monitoring remote productions. With live video and audio monitoring of any source within Chyron LIVE, and the ability to share multiviewer pages easily with registered users, the module enables remote directors and production staff to keep an all-encompassing eye on the show, it said.

Chyron LIVE's latest upgrades enhance every platform tool. LIVE now offers more PRIME CG graphics horsepower with a new dedicated channel for the Matchpad sports playout module. New support for PRIME Messages enables users to repurpose graphic templates into a catalog of rapid-recall scenes with story-specific data. Enhancements also include the ability to add clips and replays into graphics as replaceable assets, it said.

Chyron has revamped the interface of LIVE's replay and telestration toolset to improve operator responsiveness during fast-paced sports productions. With dynamic playback speed control, more replay clip banks for telestration editing, simple in-scene tools for managing illustrations and rapid export clip functions, LIVE operators can keep up with all the highlight moments during a game, the company said.

The company also has added new features to LIVE's Commentary module to simplify connectivity for a remote sportscaster or news anchor. The integration of the WebRTC protocol enables simple connection of local device audio through a single button click within the web browser, while a new audio mix-minus feature ensures commentators get clear production audio without feedback of their own voice, it said.