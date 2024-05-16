ESPN, Fox, WBD Unveil Name for New Sports Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK—More than three months after announcing plans to launch a major new sports streaming service, ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery, have finally given the service a name: “Venu Sports”.

Along with the new branding the joint venture backers have also launched a website for the service , though no pricing or other important details have been disclosed.

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” said Pete Distad, CEO of the forthcoming Venu Sports streaming service. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

Venu Sports, which is on track to launch this fall in the U.S, will bring together the companies’ portfolios of sports networks and certain direct to consumer services in a new streaming sports service. It will be operated by a joint venture created by ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The proposed service has faced anti-trust criticism from rivals and could face regulatory scrutiny.

Venu Sports, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, will be made available directly to consumers via a new app. Subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu or Max, the companies have said.

The service will feature content from all the major professional sports leagues and college sports.