Lawo Unveils HOME 4.0 Software Platform

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo today released HOME 4.0, the latest version of its IP-native management platform with major updates, including architectural improvements, streamlined licensing and greater operational flexibility.

Lawo’s HOME software platform manages and secures IP-based media infrastructures. Built on cloud-native, containerized microservices, the platform allows users to connect, configure and control all Lawo HOME-native devices and ecosystem partners as well as NMOS-compliant third-party equipment, the company said.

HOME offers a unified solution for device discovery, parameter control, stream routing and intuitive system operation—all within a secure and standards-based environment. It offers native support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, NMOS IS-04/05, IEEE 802.1x and RADIUS, and serves as the central control layer for modern IP-based workflows, it said.

It integrates seamlessly with Lawo’s portfolio of hardware and software, including its HOME Apps for signal processing, monitoring, commentary and transcoding.

HOME 4.0 introduces HOME Passes, which replace all previous HOME Core licenses. Going forward, one HOME Pass is required per actively managed device or HOME App in the platform's inventory.

This transparent and scalable licensing model enables precise planning and cost control, Lawo said. It is particularly beneficial in dynamic infrastructures where system size may fluctuate, resulting in the need for fewer physical devices and lowering licensing costs, according to the company. As infrastructures grow, additional devices can be licensed easily and on demand, Lawo said.

HOME Passes are available both as permanent licenses and via Lawo’s FLEX subscription model using credits.

HOME 4.0 is now available at no cost. This allows users to deploy HOME even in smaller or temporary environments without any initial licensing investment, supporting agile project planning and faster deployment.

To further streamline onboarding, all newly purchased Lawo devices and HOME Apps based on HOME 4.0 or higher now include the required HOME Passes.

More information is available on the company’s website.