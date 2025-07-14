Nominations Now Open for Best of Show Awards at IBC2025

The awards are open to IBC2025 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15.

Participating brands include TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, AV Technology, Installation, Sound & Video Contractor and ITPro. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show.

All award entrants will receive a placard at the show for display, with winners receiving a further placard to display their success.

The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entry is August 29th.