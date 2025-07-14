Nominations Now Open for Best of Show Awards at IBC2025
Awards offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at September gathering
The awards are open to IBC2025 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15.
Participating brands include TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, AV Technology, Installation, Sound & Video Contractor and ITPro. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show.
All award entrants will receive a placard at the show for display, with winners receiving a further placard to display their success.
The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entry is August 29th.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.