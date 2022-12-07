TuneIn Launches Fox Weather Live Stream
The launch provides listeners with 24/7 access to local, regional and national weather content
SAN FRANCISCO—The live-streaming audio service TuneIn and Fox News Audio have launched a 24/7 stream of Fox Weather on TuneIn’s audio streaming platform.
TuneIn already offers Fox News Audio’s streaming content. The new multi-year deal extension provides TuneIn listeners access to Fox Weather’s 120+ meteorologists reporting on local, regional and national weather events.
This expanded partnership further enables Fox News Media to offer its on-demand and archival content into the TuneIn linear 24/7 channel ecosystem, Fox said.
“Fox News Audio is one of our longest-running partners, they are a crucial source of news and information for millions of people in the US,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio content with them through the addition of Fox Weather and continue helping Fox reach people with the information they need the most."
“For nearly a decade we have worked with TuneIn as a means to get Fox News’ award-winning news content to listeners across the country,” said John Sylvester, Vice President of Fox News Audio. “Weather news is crucial for our listeners each day, and by engaging with TuneIn’s Fast Audio approach, we are able to provide our listeners with that information on the go.”
