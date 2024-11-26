Transmit, Wurl Partner on FAST Channel Ads

NEW YORK—Advanced-advertising solutions provider Transmit and connected-TV tech company Wurl have struck a partnership that will bring Transmit’s in-stream ad formats to the thousands of Wurl-powered FAST channels.

The in-stream ad formats will allow free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to create incremental inventory and revenue without disrupting the viewer experience, boosting monetization while minimizing audience churn, the companies said.

Transmit’s ad formats, including in-stream and picture-in-picture (PIP), are designed for viewer retention, allowing publishers to generate revenue without compromising the audience experience. For example, an audience watching sports or live entertainment content might see an ad in the program itself during a down moment instead of a cutaway to a full-screen ad break. This lack of disruption provides entirely new inventory for publishers while minimizing the viewer churn that tends to come with traditional 30-second ad spots, the companies said.

“As younger generations increasingly migrate toward FAST channels in search of cost-effective entertainment due to rising subscription costs, this partnership is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand,” Transmit CEO Seth Hittman said. “The rise of subscription fatigue has created an opportunity for ad-supported models to thrive. By maximizing untapped advertising potential and providing a robust platform for advertisers to reach engaged, cost-conscious audiences without compromising their viewing experience, FAST publishers will be able to make the most of the ad-supported programming opportunity.”

Transmit offers advanced monetization products for streaming platforms, while Wurl powers thousands of FAST channels. By integrating their technologies, Wurl and Transmit said they can now provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that enhances monetization and the viewer experience, making it easier for publishers to maximize the value of their content while providing advertisers with premium inventory.

“CTV viewership continues to grow, thanks in large part to greater viewer consumption and engagement on FAST,” Wurl general manager, Americas Dave Bernath said. “It’s an exciting time and, together, we see Wurl and Transmit as leading the charge when it comes to driving innovation in this space. Ultimately, our goal is to create an effective ecosystem for everyone—boost monetization for publishers, drive better outcomes for advertisers, and deliver an engaging experience for viewers.”