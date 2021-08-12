Transmit Introduces New Approach for Monetizing Live OTT Streams

NEW YORK—In a development that could improve the monetization of live streaming content, the streaming ad platform Transmit has launched new tech capabilities that allow it to programmatically insert fully addressable picture-in-picture (PIP) ads during live sports and events.

The company says it is the industry's first to monetize live content programmatically via fully addressable in-picture ads, which includes the company's proprietary "Intelligent Live Triggered Ad Breaks." By using Transmit's Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) capability, advertisers are able to customize event-triggered in-stream ad insertion, leveraging signals created during the live event to determine when is the right time to insert a PIP ad.

"The commercial break has been the same for 80 plus years,” said Seth Hittman, CEO and co-founder, Transmit. “Today marks a huge innovation in the space for all parties and we're thrilled to bring this new technology to market and advance the category forward. Our technology transcodes live programming in real time and identifies the perfect moment to introduce a more custom, less obtrusive ad unit. This intelligence allows for a seamless integration of ads while not disrupting the viewer's experience of the live event."

The move comes at a time when streaming advertising and ad-supported streaming services are seeing rapid growth, particularly in the area of live streaming.

Transmit noted that their automated Live and Video on Demand (VOD) products unlocks new revenue streams and works in conjunction with traditional ad breaks while leveraging otherwise idle time during live events such as penalty kicks, time-outs, injuries and more.

"Advertisers have been looking for new ways to leverage their media dollars and this solution from Transmit provides a seamless integration that works with their existing creative," explained Jason Ford, senior vice president of integrated partnerships FloSports, which is using the solution. "We're excited to have this tech-forward solution in our offering."