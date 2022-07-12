Stacking of OTT Services at Record Levels

ADDISON, Texas—U.S. over-the-top video fans apparently can’t get enough of streaming television with half of the 10,000 internet households queried by Parks Associates recently reporting they stacked at least four OTT services in Q1 ’22.

According to the Parks’ quarterly tracking service, OTT Video Marker Tracker, this level of service-stacking represents an all-time high in the United States.

“Service-stacking in the U.S. continues, but there will be a saturation point where households will no longer be willing to add another service and may look to trim back on their number of subscriptions,” said Eric Sorensen, senior contributing analyst at the research firm.

“Service providers are anticipating this and looking to expand worldwide with content and coverage to boost their global offerings," he continued. "This global push led to a bidding war for the exclusive streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket event, where Mumbai-based Viacom 18 beat out Disney. All providers are looking for new avenues to expand their global appeal.”

Video service bundles are among the topics Parks Associates will address during its Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV and Digital Media conference, Dec. 12-14, at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, Calif.