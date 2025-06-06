Chicago Sports Network Inks Distribution Deal With Comcast Xfinity

CHICAGO—Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and Comcast have signed a carriage agreement that will bring CHSN, the exclusive television home of more than 300 local Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games, to Xfinity customers across the Chicago area.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to watch CHSN through Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package starting on June 6 on Channel 200 in Chicago.

“On behalf of the entire CHSN team, we’re proud to welcome Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers to a network built exclusively for Chicago sports fans,” said Jason Coyle, president of Chicago Sports Network. “With more than 300 live Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games each year, along with original programming that highlights Chicago’s pro, college, and high school sports, CHSN delivers the most comprehensive and locally focused coverage available. This deal allows us to reach even more fans across the city and suburbs, deepen connections, and reinforce CHSN as the home for Chicago sports all day, every day.”

CHSN also offers direct-to-consumer subscriptions for internet customers via CHSN.com, the CHSN app (iOS and Android), and connected TV platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs. Plans start at $19.99/month for one team or $29.99/month for all three.

“We are excited to bring the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks to fans across the region with the launch of CHSN for Xfinity TV and Comcast Business customers,” added Chris Smith, senior vice president, Comcast Greater Chicago Region, in a statement.