Apple Introduces Next-Gen Apple TV 4K

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple has introduced a more powerful but less expensive version of its streaming player, the next generation of Apple TV 4K, that the company hopes will boost its market share in the streaming wars.

Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K adds HDR10+ support in addition to its existing support for Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs, the company said.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB).

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The A15 Bionic chip offers a CPU performance that is up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, which delivers greater responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations. GPU performance is now up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation for even smoother gameplay.

Apple also announced that new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results.

Apple TV 4K is also designed to be a home hub that securely connects to compatible smart home accessories, including HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more; it allows the user to set scenes and control their smart home while away; and it ensures that accessories can run automatically, Apple said.

Apple TV 4K is also an essential building block for Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard that enables a wide variety of accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms, helping to fulfill the true vision of a smart home.

In addition, the new Apple TV 4K is designed to minimize its impact on the environment, using nearly 30 percent less power than the previous generation while achieving more powerful performance, Apple said.

The efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, resulting in a more compact design and contributing to a 25 percent reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation.

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at $129 (U.S.) from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select pay TV providers.

Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K beginning October 18, with availability starting Friday, November 4, in more than 30 countries and regions, including the U.S.