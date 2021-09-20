Roku Unveils New 4K Streamers and Upgrades Its Operating System

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Roku has unveiled the all-new $49.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the $69.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ that will offer users better 4K streaming.

The new streaming sticks offer Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and improved WiFi.

In addition, it has launched a new operating system, the Roku OS 10.5. It includes updates that allow customers to access content more quickly, improvements to Roku Voice improvements, new features for the Roku mobile app and expanded surround sound.

“The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years and we’ve redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever,” said Mark Ely, vice president, retail product strategy at Roku. “It’s super-charged so you can stream in beautiful 4K and Dolby Vision even at a distance from your router and tucked neatly behind your TV. We’ve also added the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ enabling TV lovers to find their remote just by using their voice – it’s also rechargeable and has been getting great feedback from customers. Whatever your streaming needs, we’ve got an incredible product lineup that features innovations from our singular focus on the TV streaming business.”

Roku noted that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful. Priced at $49.99 in the U.S, it includes Dolby Vision and HDR10+; an all-new quad-core processor that boots up to 30% faster; and a re-designed long range wireless receiver offering up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The device is also designed to be clutter-free and plugged directly into the back of a TV.

The voice remote can power up the TV, adjust the volume, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K device for search, playing content and more, Roku said.

In terms of its compatibility with other devices, Roku noted that the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is works with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices and can be used with AirPlay 2 to stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HomeKit, which allows users to control Roku devices using Siri and the Home app on their Apple devices.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4k, priced at $69.99, is an all-new product that bundles the Roku Streaming Stick 4k with the Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Roku Voice Remote Pro offers a rechargeable battery and a voice activated lost remote finder.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ will be available in mid-October.

Roku also announced that the Roku Ultra LT has been refreshed with a faster processor, more storage, and a new Wi-Fi radio that provides up to 50% longer range than the previous model. The Roku Ultra LT now also supports Dolby Vision for superior picture quality as well as Bluetooth audio streaming and built-in ethernet support.