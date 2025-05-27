Spectrum TV App Launches on LG and Vizio Smart TVs

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum, Charter Communications’ operating brand, has announced that the Spectrum TV App is now available on LG and Vizio smart TVs.

With the Spectrum TV App on LG and Vizio smart TVs, customers can access their full lineup of cable channels and thousands of on-demand shows and movies. They can also take advantage of Spectrum’s Cloud DVR service.

The Spectrum TV App is also available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Kindle Fire, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

“We are meeting our customers where they are, making it easier than ever for them to enjoy their favorite content," Spectrum Senior Vice President of Video Elena Ritchie said. "The Spectrum TV App brings additional value and convenience to our services and, by adding the app to popular platforms like LG and Vizio TVs, we are providing our customers with even more flexibility."

To start using the Spectrum TV App on Vizio smart TVs, customers can launch the app directly from the home screen. On LG sets, customers must download the app from the app store.

In announcing the launch, Charter cited Comscore data showing the Spectrum TV App is the most-viewed streaming service in the U.S. on an hours-per-household basis.

For more information about the Spectrum TV App, its features and compatible devices, click here.