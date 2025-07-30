SMPTE Announces 2025 Honorees

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE, the home for media professionals, technologists, and engineers, will honor some of the industry’s top minds and organizations at its annual Awards Gala, Thursday, Oct. 16, at the conclusion of the 2025 SMPTE Media Technology Summit. The Gala will take place in the Pasadena Convention Center.

"I want to congratulate all of this year's award recipients," said Fellows Committee Chair and SMPTE past-president Renard Jenkins. "Their dedication to the Society and our industry as a whole is evident through their work and volunteerism. Each and every one of these individuals have had a positive impact on the relevance and longevity of SMPTE. Thank you and Congratulations!"

This year, 14 honors will be bestowed upon 31 individuals and organizations.

Darryl Jefferson (Image credit: NBC Universal)

The David Sarnoff Medal was established in 1950 and recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment that have improved the engineering phases of television technology. This year, the medal is being awarded to Darryl Jefferson in recognition of his visionary engineering leadership and transformative innovations in large-scale broadcast systems. At NBC Olympics and Sports, Jefferson has advanced the frontiers of live television production through pioneering work in cloud-based workflows, IP architectures, and real-time media delivery for global events.

The Progress Medal award honors an individual who has made outstanding technical contributions to the progress of engineering phases in the motion picture, television, or motion imaging industries. This year’s recipient is Sir Ian Taylor, in recognition of his decades-long leadership and technological innovation in animation and sports production. As the founder of Animation Research Ltd, Sir Ian has pioneered virtual technologies that have transformed how audiences experience live sports — most notably in sailing, golf, cricket, and motorsports.

The Excellence in Education Medal was established in 2016 and recognizes outstanding contributions to new or unique educational programs that teach the technologies of motion imaging sciences, including emerging media technology. This year, SMPTE recognizes Polly Hickling for her outstanding contributions to developing inclusive and accessible learning pathways in the dynamic field of media engineering. Through her innovative use of nontraditional teaching strategies in both academic and professional settings, Hickling has ensured that learners from diverse backgrounds are engaged, supported, and empowered to advance their careers.

Michelle Munson (Image credit: Eluvio)

The Workflow Systems Medal was established in 2012 and recognizes outstanding contributions related to the development and integration of workflows that enhance creativity, collaboration, efficiency, or novel approaches to the production, post-production, or distribution process. This year, SMPTE will honor Michelle Munson in recognition of her visionary leadership and entrepreneurial impact in transforming media workflows on a global scale. As the co-founder and CEO of Aspera, she built one of the most influential technology companies in modern media infrastructure — solving one of the industry's most persistent challenges and enabling faster, more efficient, and more collaborative content production and delivery.

The Camera Origination and Imaging Medal was established in 2012 and recognizes significant technical achievements related to invention or advances in imaging technology. This year, the award will honor Dr. Peter Centen for pioneering innovations in image sensor technology that transformed electronic cinematography and broadcast imaging. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Dr. Centen played a pivotal role in the industry’s transition from CCD to CMOS image sensors, serving as chief architect of the Xensium family that enabled HD, 4K, HDR, and HFR imaging.

The James A. Lindner Archival Technology Medal was established in 2012 and recognizes significant technical advancements or contributions related to the archive or preservation of media content essence. This year, the Medal is awarded to Reto Kromer in recognition of his pioneering contributions to audiovisual preservation through practical, accessible, and forward-looking technologies. A mathematician and computer scientist, Kromer has advanced the field through his work on open-source tools, low-energy conservation methods, and digital workflows — including color space analysis and codec emulation.

The Natalie M. and Herbert T. Kalmus Award honors the recipient by recognizing outstanding contributions that reflect a commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation in motion picture production, post-production, and distribution services. This year’s recipient is Scott Miller for his pivotal contributions to the invention, development, advocacy, and standardization of the Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) transfer function. PQ provides an efficient mapping of absolute luminance levels to human visual perception, establishing a critical foundation for the widespread adoption of high dynamic range (HDR) motion imaging.

The Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal Award honors the individual by recognizing outstanding contributions in the design and development of new and improved methods and/or apparatus for motion picture sound, including any step in the process. This year’s recipient is Ben Burtt in recognition of his transformative contributions to the art and science of motion picture sound. Burtt revolutionized sound design by departing from traditional library-based effects, instead crafting unique, organic sounds tailored to each scene — often derived from nature or real-world sources.

The Excellence in Standards Award recognizes those who have been actively involved in advancing Society standards, activities, and processes. This year’s award will be presented to Steve LLamb in recognition of his exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to the SMPTE Standards Community. For over a decade, he has shaped digital cinema standards, chairing the Digital Cinema Working Group for eight years and guiding the integration of the film and sound technology committees.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship is designed to assist students in furthering their undergraduate or graduate studies in motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology. This year’s recipient is Anthony Guarino from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Citation for Outstanding Service to the Society recognizes dedicated service to SMPTE, particularly at the Section level. This year, four individuals will be honored with this award: Zandra Clarke in recognition of her dedicated and multifaceted service to the Atlanta Section and to SMPTE at large; Bill Hogan for his unwavering commitment to advancing SMPTE’s mission and fostering Section engagement; Jim DeFilippis in recognition of his leadership and educational outreach within the Hollywood Section; and Ujwal Nirgudkar in recognition of his exceptional leadership as Chair of the India Section and his enduring efforts to expand SMPTE’s presence across India.

The Journal Award for the best paper originally published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal during 2024 will be presented to Alejandro Arango, Simon Therriault, and Andriy Yamashev for their paper, “Enhancements to Media Transport in ICVFX Using SMPTE 2110,” by A. Arango, S. Therriault and A. Yamashev, published in the October 2024 issue of the Motion Imaging Journal – Volume 133, Issue 6.” Additionally, Journal Certificates of Merit will be awarded to Ricardo Figueroa for his paper, “What Electronic Image Noise Signatures Can Tell Us About Image Linearity and Camera Encoding,” by Ricardo Figueroa, PhD, published in the September 2024 issue of the Motion Imaging Journal – Volume 133, Issue 5.”

Thirteen new SMPTE Fellows will be recognized at this year’s Gala for attaining an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in media and entertainment through their proficiency and contributions to the motion-picture, television, or related industries. These individuals are John Abt, Francois Bourdua, Carolyn Giardina, Eric Gsell, Carys Hughes, Russell Trafford-Jones, Phillip Graham Layton, François Legrand, Nick Mitchell, Paritosh Saha, Florian Schleich, James Toten, and Ron Williams.

More information about the Gala and the 2025 Honorees, including full award citations, can be found on the Summit website at SMPTE Media Technology Summit 2025.