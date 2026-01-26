Dante Turns 20

PORTLAND, Ore.—Dante developer Audinate Group has announced that it is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the AVoIP platform’s introduction.

Originally developed to simplify the complexity of digital audio networking, Dante has grown from support for plug-and-play audio over IP to encompass video, control, and cloud-based management.

“Twenty years ago, Dante didn’t just solve a technical challenge. It redefined what was possible for AV,” said Aidan Williams, CEO of Audinate. “What began as a better way to move high-quality audio reliably and easily over IP has become a platform that underpins today’s AV systems. This milestone validates our vision, the sustained collaboration of our partners, and the depth and commitment of the global Dante community.”

Among Dante’s milestones since its introduction in 2006 are:

2008: Dolby Lake Processor becomes first Dante-enabled device.

2010: Dante Virtual Soundcard brings Dante to computers.

2012: Yamaha, Focusrite, Shure, Harman and Allen & Heath are among brands adopting Dante.

2014: Yamaha CL Series becomes first console with Dante built in.

2016: Dante Certification Program builds global audio networking community.

2017: Dante Domain Manager introduced.

2018: Dante AVIO Adapters launched.

2019: Dante AV extends Dante’s powers to networked video.

2020: Dante wins Technology & Engineering Emmy Award.

2023: Audinate manufactures and ships more than 1 million Dante devices—a company record.

2024: Dante Director enables the remote management of Dante devices from any manufacturer.

2025: Introduced Dante AVIO adapters for the installation market.

“Reaching 20 years is not just about celebrating the past,” said Williams. “It’s about reaffirming our commitment to innovation and ensuring Dante continues to enable the next generation of AV experiences, making them simpler to deploy, easier to manage and more powerful than ever.”

More information is available on the company’s website.