Scripps Sports to Air Five University Of Hawai‘i Football Games This Fall

CINCINNATI—Scripps Sports has announced that it will air five University of Hawai‘i football games across Scripps local television stations in the western half of the country this fall beginning with the Sept. 13 contest against Portland State.

Scripps stations in San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Tucson, Boise/Twin Falls, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Great Falls/Helena/Billings, Butte/Bozeman will be airing the games

“We’re thrilled to expand our coverage of UH football across more cities in the west region,” said UH Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott. “We recruit in many of these areas and we have strong alumni and supporters in this region. We are deeply grateful to the Scripps team for their partnership in making this opportunity a reality.”

“We are pleased to bring University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warrior football to a wider audience in the continental states,” added Brian Lawlor, President, Scripps Sports. “With many players from the markets in which we have stations, we are happy to make it easier for their family and hometown fans to watch them in action.”

The Rainbow Warriors, a member of the Mountain West Conference, is currently 2-1 on the season.

The addition of Mountain West Conference games this season follows a five-year renewal for the Big Sky Conference that Scripps Sports announced earlier this year.

The match-ups Scripps will carry:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors