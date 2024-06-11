Sally Wallington Joins Pebble To Lead Worldwide Sales

EPSOM, U.K.—Sally Wallington has joined automation, content management and integrated channel specialist Pebble as senior vice president of sales with responsibility for the company’s worldwide sales efforts.

Wallington joins Pebble from language and localization services company VSI, where she was sales director. She also had director-level appointments with other media technology companies, including Grass Valley and Imagine Communications. Her degree is in linguistics from University College London.

Wallington will lead Pebble’s global sales organization, collaborate with teams across the world to accelerate market share growth and work to align the company’s sales strategies with its core principles of innovation and customer satisfaction, Pebble said.

“We are very excited to get Sally’s wide, top-level experience on board,” said Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead. “Over her career, she has developed a broad range of contacts across the industry, as well as strong leadership skills and –most important– an understanding of the relationships vital for the successful delivery of complex, mission-critical systems."

Romy Fiedler also recently joined the company’s sales team with responsibility for the DACH region and Nordic countries. Fiedler comes to Pebble from ADDER, where she was a regional sales manager.

More information is available on the company’s website .