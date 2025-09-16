Roku’s First TV Smart Projector Now Available in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that the first smart projector using its Roku TV operating system, the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube, is now available in the U.S.

The projector is currently discounted from $249.99 to $179.99 on Amazon.

Roku said that the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, on any wall or screen.

With a single Roku remote, along with integrated auto focus and auto keystone, the projector supports variable screen sizes, giving users the flexibility to enjoy immersive entertainment at home or on the go, the company said.

“Whether you’re camping, grilling, or setting up a home theater, projectors have always promised a big-screen experience, but they often lacked the simplicity and smart connectivity that today’s viewers expect,” said Tom McFarland, vice president, Roku TV. “The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector changes that—combining Roku’s award-winning OS with effortless setup and access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and live channels.”

Roku described the key features as follows:

The Roku experience users know and love in smart projector form, featuring an intuitive interface, guided setup, auto focus, and auto keystone correction.

Snappy performance with a built-in Roku OS for a seamless streaming experience and access to thousands of premium titles, Roku Originals, 500+ live TV channels, and more.

Wireless compatibility to effortlessly connect with Roku wireless speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers for a full home theater experience.

Bluetooth headphone mode pairing that allows users to enjoy their shows and sports without distractions.

Seamless integration with the Roku ecosystem, including Roku’s mobile app for voice command capabilities and remote control functionality, and Roku Smart Home for on-screen notifications and easy monitoring.

Apple AirPlay compatibility to effortlessly stream music, videos, photos, podcasts, and games from any Apple device.

Brightness: 330 ANSI lumens

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Projection size: 40 – 150 inch

Smart features: auto focus, auto keystone

Audio: dual 5W speakers

Connectivity: WiFi 2.4 and 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, 3.5 mm audio out.